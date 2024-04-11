Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.62. 2,518,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,897. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

