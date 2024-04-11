Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Invests $303,000 in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUI. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MUI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.72. 108,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,926. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

