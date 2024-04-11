Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,234,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,365. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.69 and a 200 day moving average of $169.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

