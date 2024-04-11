Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,961 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 238.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $445.37. 45,367,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,054,199. The business has a 50 day moving average of $438.05 and a 200 day moving average of $404.98. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

