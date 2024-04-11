Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,198 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,971,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

