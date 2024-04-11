Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.3 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,738,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,065,917. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

