Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,662 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,370,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

