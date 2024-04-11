Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $22.56. 19,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 28,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

