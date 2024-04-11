Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Down 99.5% in March

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.04. 2,770,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,714. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $18.16.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
