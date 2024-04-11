Grin One Day Trading Volume Hits $167,301.71 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $167,301.71 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,306.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $609.46 or 0.00866857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.43 or 0.00139994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00048055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.71 or 0.00188757 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00043584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.12 or 0.00132450 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

