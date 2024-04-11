Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

GUG opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GUG. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 1,500.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,324,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,964 shares in the last quarter.

