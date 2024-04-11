Hartford Financial Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 75,135 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of RSPH stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $30.47. 70,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,485. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

