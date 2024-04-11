Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,563 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after purchasing an additional 593,425 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190,121 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,126,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,004. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

