Hartford Financial Management Inc. Purchases 494 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0 %

DIS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $117.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,530,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,345,647. The company has a market cap of $214.89 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.21.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Argus raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.