Hartford Financial Management Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 367.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up about 1.4% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,265,000 after buying an additional 268,405 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 746.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 592,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 522,642 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,382,000 after purchasing an additional 146,528 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 420,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 412,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 109,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.11. 304,700 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1449 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

