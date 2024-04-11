Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30,000.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.47. 1,997,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,479. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.76. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

