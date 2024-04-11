Hedera One Day Volume Tops $52.29 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.56 billion and $52.29 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00065663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00022216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00015283 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,733,448,065 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,733,448,065.094604 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10153253 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $60,188,312.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

