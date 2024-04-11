Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.53

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.53 and traded as high as $32.62. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 50,136 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
View Our Latest Analysis on HSII
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 1.2 %
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $253.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,148,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heidrick & Struggles International
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.