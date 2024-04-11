Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.53

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.53 and traded as high as $32.62. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 50,136 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HSII

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $624.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $253.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,148,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.