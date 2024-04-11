Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.4% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.20. 11,747,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,434,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $158.40. The stock has a market cap of $763.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

