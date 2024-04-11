Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Buys Shares of 15,950 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $445,902.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $445,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,707 shares of company stock valued at $29,533,927 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.26. 5,196,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,728,279. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

