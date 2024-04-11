Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Invests $1.05 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Morgan Stanley makes up 0.8% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $4.81 on Thursday, hitting $86.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,591,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737,975. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $95.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.61. The company has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.48.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

