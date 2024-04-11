Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Invests $2.74 Million in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000. Spotify Technology comprises approximately 2.2% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.16.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.35 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $313.16.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

