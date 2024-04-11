Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Invests $435,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.96.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.37. 1,791,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,998. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.03 and its 200-day moving average is $132.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

