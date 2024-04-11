Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.8% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.43.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,298. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.13. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

