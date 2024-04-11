Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Takes $392,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.44. 5,131,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,011,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKNG

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.