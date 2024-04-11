Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $39,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.62.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.1 %

APO traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $113.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,514. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.56. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $117.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

