Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Takes Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup lowered their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.78. 605,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,795. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $185.19 and a one year high of $229.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.65.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.44, for a total value of $25,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,937.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,388 shares of company stock worth $3,597,494 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

