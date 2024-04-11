Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.82

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $2.83. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 623,050 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $441.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

