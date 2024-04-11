HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. HI has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $167,547.72 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00013606 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00016790 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,226.17 or 0.99953188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011343 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00124632 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00051295 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $187,160.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

