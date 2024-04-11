Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,813.85

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,813.85 ($22.96) and traded as high as GBX 1,968 ($24.91). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,944 ($24.60), with a volume of 94,122 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.58) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,301.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,879.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,814.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 28 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $15.00. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,058.82%.

In related news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,894 ($23.97) per share, with a total value of £73,866 ($93,489.43). Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

