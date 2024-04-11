HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,047 Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.7% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Avantis Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 101,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.57. 93,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,652. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.