HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 760,144 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.35.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

