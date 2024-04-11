HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $201,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 376,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.20. The stock had a trading volume of 402,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,706. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.64.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

