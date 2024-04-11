iExec RLC (RLC) Market Cap Reaches $241.28 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $3.33 or 0.00004741 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $241.28 million and $6.51 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00013533 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00017300 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001469 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,266.29 or 0.99942533 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011031 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00125070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000065 BTC.

iExec RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.46569963 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $7,658,280.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

