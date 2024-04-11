Inception Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGTA) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 118,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 647% from the average daily volume of 15,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inception Growth Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 204,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 79,594 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Inception Growth Acquisition by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Inception Growth Acquisition by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,513 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inception Growth Acquisition by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

