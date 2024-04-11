Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.69

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.69 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 4554837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Informatica Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -81.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.51 million. Informatica had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $321,233.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,021.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Informatica news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $321,233.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,021.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,683 shares of company stock worth $5,564,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Informatica by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Informatica by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Informatica by 1,144.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

