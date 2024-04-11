InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the March 15th total of 395,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,514,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Price Performance

InnerScope Hearing Technologies stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 15,508,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,353,750. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

