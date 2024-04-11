Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,155.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $266,961.66.

Zuora Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,958. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. The company had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,620,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 70.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 960,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 63.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 908,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zuora by 81.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 838,243 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

