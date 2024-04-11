Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,155.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $266,961.66.
Zuora Trading Up 5.0 %
NYSE ZUO traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,958. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,620,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 70.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 960,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 63.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 908,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zuora by 81.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 838,243 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ZUO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
