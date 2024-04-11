Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,478 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.14. 1,444,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.