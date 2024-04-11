Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Stock Position Lowered by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,661,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned about 1.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.14. 1,444,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,693. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.