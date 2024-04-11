Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the March 15th total of 293,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.81. 83,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,861. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0643 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCV. Davis Capital Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,463.2% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

