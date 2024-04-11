Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 1,843.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIE. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

PIE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,777. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $134.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0268 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.