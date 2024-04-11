Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Bought by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,210,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF makes up about 5.7% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $50,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWJ. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,831,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,123,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,910 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 872,711 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,383,000 after purchasing an additional 844,374 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,056,000 after purchasing an additional 815,042 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RWJ traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

