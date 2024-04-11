Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Leidos (LDOS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) in the last few weeks:

4/10/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $147.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/14/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $131.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.97 and a 200 day moving average of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.04%.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Leidos by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Leidos by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

