Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 51,026 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average volume of 15,007 put options.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,787,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,689. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $90.08.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.