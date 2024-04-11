Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 51,026 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average volume of 15,007 put options.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,787,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,689. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $90.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

