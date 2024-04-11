iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after acquiring an additional 282,728 shares during the period. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.05. 13,244,347 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.72.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

