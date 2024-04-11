iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stake Decreased by Essex Private Wealth Management LLC

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for 5.5% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,580,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

XT stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.91. 68,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $61.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

