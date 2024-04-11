iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Down 100.0% in March

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHI. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 23,557.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,009,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,568,000 after buying an additional 2,000,509 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,234.0% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,281,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after buying an additional 1,243,305 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth $53,030,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,835,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,645,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,575,000 after purchasing an additional 817,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCHI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.54. 3,156,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,888. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.