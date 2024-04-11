iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $95,925,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 503,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,573,000 after buying an additional 64,149 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 322,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 268,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the period.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $53.13. 63,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.