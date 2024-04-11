iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.47. 1,978,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.41.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.